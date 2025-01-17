Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 914,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.