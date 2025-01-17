Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 22,460,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.
Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.30. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
