Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

