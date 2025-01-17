MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,950,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,590,000 after buying an additional 1,306,215 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,978,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 587,684 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 185,789 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLTX opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

