MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.43.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %
MLTX opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $64.98.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What is a support level?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.