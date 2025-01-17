Morton Capital Management LLC CA Acquires Shares of 8,968 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 522,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 312,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $48.54 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

