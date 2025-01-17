Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $2.77 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

