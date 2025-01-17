Morton Capital Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.14 and its 200 day moving average is $238.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

