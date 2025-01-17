Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 258,131 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.88.

NYSE MSI opened at $462.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.84 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

