Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Has $659,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Sienna Gestion boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $355.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

