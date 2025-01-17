Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.64. 1,562,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,312,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Several analysts recently commented on NNE shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $305,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

