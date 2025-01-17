Natascha Viljoen Sells 9,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.