Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 33,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 37,195 shares.The stock last traded at $108.65 and had previously closed at $109.00.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $294,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

