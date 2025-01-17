Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 33,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 37,195 shares.The stock last traded at $108.65 and had previously closed at $109.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
