Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

ACHR stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.15. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,070,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,320. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein acquired 19,762 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,181.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,316,236.80. This represents a 0.99 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 776,791 shares of company stock worth $5,139,699 and sold 1,862,899 shares worth $12,201,707. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 312,440 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $6,818,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 12,656.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 94,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,110,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 268,896 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

