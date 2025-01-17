NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.57. Approximately 9,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy.

