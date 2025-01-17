NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.71.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NTES opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 86,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetEase by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 56.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.