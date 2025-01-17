Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $842.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $882.41 and a 200-day moving average of $756.61. The company has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.26 and a one year high of $941.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. This trade represents a 95.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

