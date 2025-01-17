Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 5.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $842.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $756.61. The company has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.26 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $795.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,065.00 to $1,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.06.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,579.80. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

