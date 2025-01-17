News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,824. News has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the third quarter worth about $990,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of News by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,856 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

