NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.39 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

