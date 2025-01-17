NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 1,987,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,380.8 days.

NN Group Price Performance

NNGPF opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. NN Group has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $50.59.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

