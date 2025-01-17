Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 204,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $80.05 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $373.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

