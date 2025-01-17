Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 698,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 924,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 723,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 130,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.91. 121,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,696. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -11.59%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.