NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Announces Resignation of Board Member

On January 9, 2025, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) reported in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Jian Liu, a member of the Board of Directors of CIMG Inc., the designated entity, tendered his resignation from the Board. This resignation encompasses Liu’s roles as a member of the audit committee, compensation committee, and the nominating and corporate governance committee, effective immediately. The decision made by Mr. Liu to step down from the Board was clarified as not stemming from any disputes with the Company on matters related to its operations, accounting policies, or practices.

In light of this development, the company has ensured compliance with the regulatory requirements by disclosing this significant event to shareholders through the filing.

NuZee’s Form 8-K also included the information that the company has filed the necessary financial statements and exhibits, with the submission of the Cover Page Interactive Data File according to required regulations.

As per the filing, CIMG Inc. has taken the appropriate steps to certify this report, with Jianshuang Wang, the Chief Executive Officer, signing on behalf of the company on January 15, 2025. This move solidifies the adherence to the guidelines laid out by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This sudden departure of Jian Liu from the Board will lead to adjustments within the company’s leadership structure, with NuZee likely to embark on the selection process for a new board member to fill the vacated position and its accompanying roles within the committees.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

