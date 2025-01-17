Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 7,571 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 67.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Carter’s stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

