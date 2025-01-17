Oak Thistle LLC Invests $372,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 187.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

