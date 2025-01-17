Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $8,869,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.61. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.