Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

MDYG opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

