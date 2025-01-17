Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

