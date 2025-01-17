Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $809,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $114.15.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

