Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 172.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

