Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 22.2% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 110,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$95,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,500 shares of company stock worth $129,248. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
