Omega Financial Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $513.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.65. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.92 and a one year high of $539.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

