Omeros Corporation Announces Statistical Sensitivity Analyses Results for Narsoplimab

On January 16, 2025, Omeros Corporation, a leading biopharmaceutical company, released a press statement detailing the outcomes of statistical sensitivity analyses concerning the previously disclosed primary endpoint assessment for narsoplimab. Narsoplimab, the company’s cutting-edge monoclonal antibody that hampers the lectin pathway of complement, was under scrutiny for its effectiveness in managing hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy.

Get alerts:

The press release showcasing the statistical sensitivity analysis results has been made available in Exhibit 99.1. This release is an integral part of understanding Omeros Corporation’s ongoing commitment to advancing innovative therapeutic solutions within the biopharmaceutical sector.

Moreover, in compliance with regulatory requirements, Omeros Corporation has provided the necessary financial information and exhibits related to this announcement. Alongside the press release, a cover page Interactive Data File has been included as Exhibit 104, which is seamlessly integrated within the Inline XBRL document.

Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Omeros Corporation, signed off on this report on January 16, 2025. This filing underscores the company’s dedication to transparent communication and adherence to regulatory standards in reporting significant developments within its operations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Omeros’s 8K filing here.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles