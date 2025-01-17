Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Short Interest Up 74.8% in December

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of ONFO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,994. Onfolio has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

