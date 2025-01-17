ON’s (ONON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

ONON stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. ON has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 214.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 100.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 642,894 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON by 584.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 248.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 154,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

