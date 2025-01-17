Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $118.70 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $118.70 million and $10.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00005260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00006303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

