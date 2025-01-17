Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 6.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 1,522,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,993,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -265.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $117,809.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,872.96. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 276,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,031,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,324,537.96. The trade was a 5.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

