Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.79 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 53.36 ($0.65). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 53.60 ($0.65), with a volume of 110,451 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.00 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

In related news, insider Ian Wilcock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($13,626.96). 11.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

