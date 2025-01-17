Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 428,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 million, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

