Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 33960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

