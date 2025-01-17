PaLM AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.06 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $89.06 million and approximately $585,033.63 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,199,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,199,726.3. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.08131925 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $621,799.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

