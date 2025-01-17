Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,058 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 890,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,777,000 after buying an additional 338,019 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 84,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $163.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

