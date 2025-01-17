Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 102.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Entegris by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $104.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

