Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.65.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $105.62 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

