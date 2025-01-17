Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 88,039 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $123.23 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

