Paula Rosput Reynolds Purchases 46 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.04) per share, for a total transaction of £452.64 ($553.82).

Shares of NG traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 949 ($11.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671,860 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 957.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 978.21. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,725.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 15.84 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,363.64%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.07) to GBX 1,070 ($13.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,181.25 ($14.45).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

