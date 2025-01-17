PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

