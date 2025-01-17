PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Position Decreased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,862 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 233.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.90.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

