Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, January 17th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,759.52. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

