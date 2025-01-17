Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

